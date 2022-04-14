SAAPM: Speaking out for the silenced

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Ramstein Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the 786th Force Support Squadron hosted a Volksmarch at the Southside Fitness Center on base, April 14, 2022. The purpose of this event was to spread awareness of resources offered to victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)