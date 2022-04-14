Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM: Speaking out for the silenced

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Ramstein Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the 786th Force Support Squadron hosted a Volksmarch at the Southside Fitness Center on base, April 14, 2022. The purpose of this event was to spread awareness of resources offered to victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 06:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840476
    VIRIN: 220422-F-GK375-1001
    Filename: DOD_108930446
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    This work, SAAPM: Speaking out for the silenced, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awareness
    Volksmarch
    SAPR
    USAF
    Sexual assault awareness
    786 FSS

