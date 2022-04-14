SAAPM: Speaking out for the silenced

The Ramstein Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the 786th Force Support Squadron hosted a Volksmarch at the Southside Fitness Center on base, April 14, 2022. The purpose of this event was to spread awareness of resources offered to victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 06:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840476
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-GK375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108930446
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
