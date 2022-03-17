Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Arashi

    JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in Exercise Noble Arashi, in Combined Arms Training Center Fuji, Japan and Naval Base Guam, Guam, March 2022. Exercise Noble Arashi is part of 31st MEU's Noble Series of exercises which are used to validate or invalidate the Family of Naval Concepts, develop techniques and procedures for the employment of MEU assets in support of sea denial and fleet maneuver, and inform future force design and experimentation efforts. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 03:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840464
    VIRIN: 220317-M-MR595-484
    Filename: DOD_108930261
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Noble Arashi, by Sgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Naval Base Guam
    CLB-31
    VMM-265
    BLT 1/5
    CATC Fuji

