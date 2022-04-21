Blue Diamond back in Australia

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and members from the Australian Defence Force (ADF) brief Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division (1st MARDIV), on capabilities, living conditions, and construction plans during a tour in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 21, 2022. The 1st MARDIV commanding general and sergeant major visited Marines in Darwin to gain insight into MRF-D 22's current operations, capabilities, and living conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
