    Blue Diamond back in Australia

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and members from the Australian Defence Force (ADF) brief Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division (1st MARDIV), on capabilities, living conditions, and construction plans during a tour in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 21, 2022. The 1st MARDIV commanding general and sergeant major visited Marines in Darwin to gain insight into MRF-D 22's current operations, capabilities, and living conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840463
    VIRIN: 220421-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108930221
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC
    1MARDIV
    ADF
    MRF D 22

