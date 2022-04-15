Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Purple Up Parade

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys Central Elementary school conducts "Month of the Military Child Purple Up Parade" on 15 April 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840462
    VIRIN: 220415-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108930212
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Purple Up Parade, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    Humphreys Central Elementary school
    Month of the Military Child Purple Up Parade

