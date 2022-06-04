Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Everland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.06.2022

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Everland is South Korea's largest theme park. Located at the Everland Resort in Yongin, a city in Gyeonggi-do.Everland also different themed festivals including Snow Festival, Winter Wonderland, Tulip Festival, Rose Festival, Summer Splash, Halloween Festival, Romantic Illumination and other festivals all year long, making each trip to Everland a different and fun experience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840457
    VIRIN: 220406-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108930099
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everland, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    theme park
    Camp Humphreys
    everland
    Yongin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT