video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840446" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Remarks: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain

“Where do you go to learn contentment or study it?”



Narration:

That’s the question guest speaker Col. Gary Fisher, the U.S. Army Pacific command chaplain, posed at the beginning of his remarks during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Religious Services Office.



The more than 100 Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees in the audience listened attentively as Fisher gave tips on how to, quote, “unlock the door to gratitude when you feel like you have no control over the circumstances and situations in your life.”



Interview: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain



Narration:

During the event, chaplains from various units within U.S. Army Japan offered prayers for families, for peace, the armed forces and the nation. As attendees ate their meal, they were treated to musical accompaniment from Chaplain Mark Johnston and a U.S. Army Japan Band pianist.



Attendees at the breakfast remarked about how the event resonated with them, and what they took away from it.



Interview: Shannon Hutchinson, USARJ G-1





Interview: Chaplain (CPT) Chris Dorsey, 311th MI Bn. Chaplain





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.