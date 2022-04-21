Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Prayer Breakfast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Remarks: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain
    “Where do you go to learn contentment or study it?”

    Narration:
    That’s the question guest speaker Col. Gary Fisher, the U.S. Army Pacific command chaplain, posed at the beginning of his remarks during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Religious Services Office.

    The more than 100 Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees in the audience listened attentively as Fisher gave tips on how to, quote, “unlock the door to gratitude when you feel like you have no control over the circumstances and situations in your life.”

    Interview: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain

    Narration:
    During the event, chaplains from various units within U.S. Army Japan offered prayers for families, for peace, the armed forces and the nation. As attendees ate their meal, they were treated to musical accompaniment from Chaplain Mark Johnston and a U.S. Army Japan Band pianist.

    Attendees at the breakfast remarked about how the event resonated with them, and what they took away from it.

    Interview: Shannon Hutchinson, USARJ G-1


    Interview: Chaplain (CPT) Chris Dorsey, 311th MI Bn. Chaplain


    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 20:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840446
    VIRIN: 220421-A-MS361-378
    Filename: DOD_108929925
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Prayer Breakfast, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    National Prayer Breakfast
    US Army
    USARJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT