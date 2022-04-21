Remarks: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain
“Where do you go to learn contentment or study it?”
Narration:
That’s the question guest speaker Col. Gary Fisher, the U.S. Army Pacific command chaplain, posed at the beginning of his remarks during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Religious Services Office.
The more than 100 Soldiers, civilians and local-national employees in the audience listened attentively as Fisher gave tips on how to, quote, “unlock the door to gratitude when you feel like you have no control over the circumstances and situations in your life.”
Interview: Chaplain (COL) Gary Fisher, USARPAC Chaplain
Narration:
During the event, chaplains from various units within U.S. Army Japan offered prayers for families, for peace, the armed forces and the nation. As attendees ate their meal, they were treated to musical accompaniment from Chaplain Mark Johnston and a U.S. Army Japan Band pianist.
Attendees at the breakfast remarked about how the event resonated with them, and what they took away from it.
Interview: Shannon Hutchinson, USARJ G-1
Interview: Chaplain (CPT) Chris Dorsey, 311th MI Bn. Chaplain
Narration:
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
