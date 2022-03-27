Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darwin: Strategic Mobility at Work

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen, Australian Defence Force personnel, and civilian contractors work together to transport Marine Corps equipment through a variety of methods and locations during a series of logistical movements in Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22’s equipment arrived in Darwin enabling the Marines to more effectively train with allies and shared regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    This work, Darwin: Strategic Mobility at Work, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    Strategic Mobility
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

