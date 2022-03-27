U.S. Marines, U.S. Airmen, Australian Defence Force personnel, and civilian contractors work together to transport Marine Corps equipment through a variety of methods and locations during a series of logistical movements in Darwin, NT, Australia, March 27, 2022. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22’s equipment arrived in Darwin enabling the Marines to more effectively train with allies and shared regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 21:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840444
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-VN506-1003
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108929892
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Darwin: Strategic Mobility at Work, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT