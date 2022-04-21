Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and Patrick Mason, Deputy PEO, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a April 21, 2022 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 19:38
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840442
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-JN225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108929853
|Length:
|00:32:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO Aviation virtual Town Hall - 21 April 2022, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
