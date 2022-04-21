Virtual JBPHH Water Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) – Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii answers questions and gives updates regarding water distribution system recovery efforts during a live update broadcast over social media. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar'Queon A. D. Tramble)