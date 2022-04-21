YPG Earth Day 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students and staff at Price Elementary School celebrated National Earth Day by planting more than a dozen trees outside the school. Yuma Proving Ground Wildlife Biologist Daniel Steward and his team taught the kids how water buckets can help jump start the process of growing baby Palo Verdes.