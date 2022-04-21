Students and staff at Price Elementary School celebrated National Earth Day by planting more than a dozen trees outside the school. Yuma Proving Ground Wildlife Biologist Daniel Steward and his team taught the kids how water buckets can help jump start the process of growing baby Palo Verdes.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 19:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840439
|VIRIN:
|220421-D-HP227-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108929840
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG Earth Day 2022, by Brandon Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT