    YPG Earth Day 2022

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Brandon Mejia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Students and staff at Price Elementary School celebrated National Earth Day by planting more than a dozen trees outside the school. Yuma Proving Ground Wildlife Biologist Daniel Steward and his team taught the kids how water buckets can help jump start the process of growing baby Palo Verdes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 19:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840439
    VIRIN: 220421-D-HP227-354
    Filename: DOD_108929840
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Earth Day 2022

