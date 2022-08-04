Soldiers ride in a Blackhawk helicopter during day 1 of the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. April 8, 2022. The movement is from Todd Field, after the modified ACFT, to Selby Range, the site for the Urban Assault Course.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840436
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-DN279-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108929810
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Helicopter Movement B-Roll (60 fps), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
