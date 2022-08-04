Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Helicopter Movement B-Roll (60 fps)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers ride in a Blackhawk helicopter during day 1 of the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. April 8, 2022. The movement is from Todd Field, after the modified ACFT, to Selby Range, the site for the Urban Assault Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840436
    VIRIN: 220408-A-DN279-1003
    Filename: DOD_108929810
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Ranger Competition Day 1 Helicopter Movement B-Roll (60 fps), by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk helicopter
    Best Ranger competition
    Army Helicopter
    best ranger competition 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT