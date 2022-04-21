Coast Guard transports Navy parachute team for San Francisco Giants opening day game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A US Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento Spartan crew gives the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "The Leap Frogs" a ride for a parachute demonstration at the San Francisco Giants opening day game, April 8, 2022. The team was officially commissioned as the U.S. Navy Parachute Team in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations and assigned the mission of demonstrating Navy excellence throughout the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)