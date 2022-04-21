Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transports Navy parachute team for San Francisco Giants opening day game

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A US Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento Spartan crew gives the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "The Leap Frogs" a ride for a parachute demonstration at the San Francisco Giants opening day game, April 8, 2022. The team was officially commissioned as the U.S. Navy Parachute Team in 1974 by the Chief of Naval Operations and assigned the mission of demonstrating Navy excellence throughout the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:01
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard transports Navy parachute team for San Francisco Giants opening day game, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    SEALs
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    California

