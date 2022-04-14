Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Bliss, El Paso partner for 3rd ABCT, 1st AD reintegration fair

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bliss Army Community Service, the El Paso USO, and Emergence Health Network of El Paso came together to promote the local public-private mental health care network during the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division reintegration fair at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840430
    VIRIN: 220414-A-KV967-2004
    PIN: 220414
    Filename: DOD_108929440
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Bliss, El Paso partner for 3rd ABCT, 1st AD reintegration fair, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

