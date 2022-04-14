Fort Bliss Army Community Service, the El Paso USO, and Emergence Health Network of El Paso came together to promote the local public-private mental health care network during the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division reintegration fair at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 14, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 18:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840430
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-KV967-2004
|PIN:
|220414
|Filename:
|DOD_108929440
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Bliss, El Paso partner for 3rd ABCT, 1st AD reintegration fair, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
