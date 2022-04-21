Defense Officials Speak to Students About Communication

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Melanie Fonder Kaye, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for strategic engagement, speak to students at six historically Black colleges and universities about the importance of communications, including media relations and community engagement, in supporting and undergirding national security. They also highlight the roles and day-to-day functions of uniformed and civilian public affairs specialists across the Defense Department.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 17:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840426
|Filename:
|DOD_108929357
|Length:
|01:05:20
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
