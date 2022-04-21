Defense Officials Speak to Students About Communication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Melanie Fonder Kaye, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for strategic engagement, speak to students at six historically Black colleges and universities about the importance of communications, including media relations and community engagement, in supporting and undergirding national security. They also highlight the roles and day-to-day functions of uniformed and civilian public affairs specialists across the Defense Department.