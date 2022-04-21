Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Speak to Students About Communication

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Melanie Fonder Kaye, deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for strategic engagement, speak to students at six historically Black colleges and universities about the importance of communications, including media relations and community engagement, in supporting and undergirding national security. They also highlight the roles and day-to-day functions of uniformed and civilian public affairs specialists across the Defense Department.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840426
    Filename: DOD_108929357
    Length: 01:05:20
    Location: DC, US

