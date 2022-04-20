Soldiers participate in the M4 rifle carbine qualification range for 1st Armored Division's Best Iron Squad Competition. The competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840424
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-KF816-253
|Filename:
|DOD_108929337
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, M4 Rifle Carbine Qualification Range for The Best Iron Squad Competition, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT