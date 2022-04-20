Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Rifle Carbine Qualification Range for The Best Iron Squad Competition

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers participate in the M4 rifle carbine qualification range for 1st Armored Division's Best Iron Squad Competition. The competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840424
    VIRIN: 220420-A-KF816-253
    Filename: DOD_108929337
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    This work, M4 Rifle Carbine Qualification Range for The Best Iron Squad Competition, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORT BLISS
    1AD
    1st Armored Division
    Iron Squad
    The Best Iron Squad Competition

