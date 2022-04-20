M4 Rifle Carbine Qualification Range for The Best Iron Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers participate in the M4 rifle carbine qualification range for 1st Armored Division's Best Iron Squad Competition. The competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year.