9th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Michelle Hardin, talks about April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as well as how to help someone you know who may be a survivor of sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840423
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-WX919-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108929305
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Beale AFB Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2022, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS
