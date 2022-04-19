Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale AFB Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2022

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Michelle Hardin, talks about April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as well as how to help someone you know who may be a survivor of sexual assault.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840423
    VIRIN: 220419-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_108929305
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Beale AFB Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2022, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    safe
    SAPR
    sexual assault awareness month
    April

