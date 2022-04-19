Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Squad Tactical Foot March

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers compete in a 12-mile tactical foot march as part of the 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition, April 19, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The tactical foot march is the first of several events within the competition that test each squad’s physical and mental resilience. The Best Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tyvel Clement)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840422
    VIRIN: 220419-A-HU303-460
    Filename: DOD_108929219
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Iron Squad Tactical Foot March, by SSG Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    dod
    Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    Iron Squad
    Iron Squad Competition tactical foot march

