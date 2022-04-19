Iron Squad Tactical Foot March B-Roll

Soldiers compete in a 12-mile tactical foot march as part of the 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition, April 19, 2022 at Fort Bliss, Texas. The tactical foot march is the first of several events within the competition that test each squad’s physical and mental resilience. The Best Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tyvel Clement)
|04.19.2022
|04.21.2022 18:48
|B-Roll
|840418
|220419-A-HU303-810
|DOD_108928956
|00:03:08
|TX, US
|0
|0
