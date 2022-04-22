Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 22, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine for Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the U.S. Army Regional Health Command - Central Best Leader Competition this month. Spc. Elijah Ingram, from the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, was there for the obstacle course April 10.



Fort Bliss SKIESUnlimited held their first of two April open houses April 9 to show new Bliss families what they have to offer to our youngest teammates -- our military kids.