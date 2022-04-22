It's time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine for Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the U.S. Army Regional Health Command - Central Best Leader Competition this month. Spc. Elijah Ingram, from the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, was there for the obstacle course April 10.
Fort Bliss SKIESUnlimited held their first of two April open houses April 9 to show new Bliss families what they have to offer to our youngest teammates -- our military kids.
|04.21.2022
|04.21.2022 16:25
|Newscasts
|840417
|220421-A-KV967-2001
|220421
|DOD_108928930
|00:05:33
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|EL PASO, TX, US
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|0
|0
This work, Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 22, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
