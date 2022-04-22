Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 22, 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It's time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine for Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted the U.S. Army Regional Health Command - Central Best Leader Competition this month. Spc. Elijah Ingram, from the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, was there for the obstacle course April 10.

    Fort Bliss SKIESUnlimited held their first of two April open houses April 9 to show new Bliss families what they have to offer to our youngest teammates -- our military kids.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 840417
    VIRIN: 220421-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220421
    Filename: DOD_108928930
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

