3rd Infantry Division Patching Ceremony

The 3rd Infantry Division holds a patching ceremony for incoming Dogface Soldiers at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia April 19, 2022. This Ceremony allowed incoming soldiers to meet the command team and their new chain of commands. During the ceremony, Soldiers formally received the division patch, which represents the history of the Marne Division; the three white stripes are symbolic of the three major operations in which the division participated during World War I, the Battle of the Marne River, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the St. Mihiel Offensive, and the blue symbolizes the loyalty of those who placed their lives on the altar of self-sacrifice in defense of the American ideals of liberty and democracy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford)