Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Patching Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division holds a patching ceremony for incoming Dogface Soldiers at Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia April 19, 2022. This Ceremony allowed incoming soldiers to meet the command team and their new chain of commands. During the ceremony, Soldiers formally received the division patch, which represents the history of the Marne Division; the three white stripes are symbolic of the three major operations in which the division participated during World War I, the Battle of the Marne River, the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the St. Mihiel Offensive, and the blue symbolizes the loyalty of those who placed their lives on the altar of self-sacrifice in defense of the American ideals of liberty and democracy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anthony Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840415
    VIRIN: 220419-A-HS753-678
    Filename: DOD_108928889
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Patching Ceremony, by SPC Anthony Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patching
    3ID
    Marne
    Dogface Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT