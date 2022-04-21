Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Calhoun, Neb. School Principal welcomed home following Air Force deployment

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video with interview, shows Nebraska Elementary School Principal who is also an Iowa Air National Guard First Sergeant Drew Wagner at a welcome home event in Fort Calhoun, Neb. following his six-month-long deployment to the Middle East with the U. S. Air Force.

    With the help of select members of the school faculty, students and staff were part of a surprise homecoming assembly for Wagner at Fort Calhoun Elementary on April 21, 2022. All of the students and teachers gathered in the gymnasium where Wagner was reunited with what he referred to as his second family.

    During his deployment Wagner was stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates where he had been serving as First Sergeant for the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing.

    As a member of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, Wagner deployed to Al Dhafra last fall. Wagner was met by over a dozen other members of his Iowa Air National Guard unit during his deployment to Al Dhafra, even though they deployed separately.

    Wagner works full time as the principle in Fort Calhoun, Neb. but has also been serving as a member of the Iowa Air National Guard for 20 years. As part of the 185th ARW, Wagner serves as the Mission Support Group First Sergeant.

    Wagner said this is his first overseas deployment since joining the Air National Guard. According to the 380th AEW website, the United States Air Forces Central is responsible for air operations and contingency planning for the 20-nation area of responsibility in Southwest Asia.

    Wagner said he plans to be on military leave through the end of the school year but plans to resume his duties as principle at the begging on the new school year this fall.



    Drew Wagner
    185th Air Refueling Wing 1st Sgt. / Fort Calhoun, Neb. Elementary School Principle

    This work, Fort Calhoun, Neb. School Principal welcomed home following Air Force deployment, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

