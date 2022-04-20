The Iron Squad Competition is a 4 day long event that tests 1st Armored Division Soldiers on a variety of tasks and skills that embody the total Soldier concept. The obstacle course is an event that tests the Soldiers' will and determination.
Lower third info: Staff Sergeant Rashnique Edmond, a radio retrans supervisor.
Spc. Jason Martinez, signal support systems specialist.
Staff Sergeant Justin Camp, NCOIC of the obstacle course.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840407
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-UT412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928508
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition, by SPC David Cordova, SGT Quintin Gee and SPC Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
