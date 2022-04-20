Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova, Sgt. Quintin Gee and Spc. Luis Santiago

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Iron Squad Competition is a 4 day long event that tests 1st Armored Division Soldiers on a variety of tasks and skills that embody the total Soldier concept. The obstacle course is an event that tests the Soldiers' will and determination.

    Lower third info: Staff Sergeant Rashnique Edmond, a radio retrans supervisor.

    Spc. Jason Martinez, signal support systems specialist.

    Staff Sergeant Justin Camp, NCOIC of the obstacle course.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840407
    VIRIN: 220420-A-UT412-0001
    Filename: DOD_108928508
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st Armored Division Iron Squad Competition, by SPC David Cordova, SGT Quintin Gee and SPC Luis Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Obstacle course
    1st Armored Division
    best squad competition
    Iron Squad
    Iron Strong

