116th Military Intelligence Best Warrior Competition

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. – The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade Best Warrior competition at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, April 4-8.
The brigade-level competition consisted of 19 events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and obstacle course to land navigation and essay writing. The goal of the competition was to test every core competency of a Soldier, from knowledge to physical ability.
