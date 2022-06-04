116th Military Intelligence Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. – The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade Best Warrior competition at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, April 4-8.



The brigade-level competition consisted of 19 events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and obstacle course to land navigation and essay writing. The goal of the competition was to test every core competency of a Soldier, from knowledge to physical ability.