    116th Military Intelligence Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. – The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion hosted the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade Best Warrior competition at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, April 4-8.

    The brigade-level competition consisted of 19 events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and obstacle course to land navigation and essay writing. The goal of the competition was to test every core competency of a Soldier, from knowledge to physical ability.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840404
    VIRIN: 220406-A-DM187-601
    Filename: DOD_108928350
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th Military Intelligence Best Warrior Competition, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Savannah
    Soldiers
    116th MI
    224 MI

