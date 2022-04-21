Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 79: All about DEAMS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    When Microsoft announced earlier this year that legacy Microsoft Office files would block from operating on Air Force computers, many users took it in stride. However, members of the Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System recognized the change could have a significant and potentially mission-stopping impact. DEAMS is the Defense business system that manages the control, execution and reporting of the Air Force general fund and US TRANSCOM working capital funds, according to Lt. Col. Emilio Talipan, DEAMS Program Manager. It supports over 17,000 users across 170 different installations across the Air Force and Space Force. It also supports users of the Defense Finance and Accounting System. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 840398
    VIRIN: 220419-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_108928288
    Length: 00:17:21
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 79: All about DEAMS, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DEAMS script averts legacy file failure

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC
    DEAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT