AFLCMC Leadership Log Podcast Episode 79: All about DEAMS

When Microsoft announced earlier this year that legacy Microsoft Office files would block from operating on Air Force computers, many users took it in stride. However, members of the Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System recognized the change could have a significant and potentially mission-stopping impact. DEAMS is the Defense business system that manages the control, execution and reporting of the Air Force general fund and US TRANSCOM working capital funds, according to Lt. Col. Emilio Talipan, DEAMS Program Manager. It supports over 17,000 users across 170 different installations across the Air Force and Space Force. It also supports users of the Defense Finance and Accounting System. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|04.21.2022
|04.21.2022 13:31
|Interviews
|840398
|220419-F-FC975-2001
|DOD_108928288
|00:17:21
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|1
|1
DEAMS script averts legacy file failure
