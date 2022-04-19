Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-22: UH-1Y AST-4

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Shane Linder 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts day and night gun tactics during Assault Support Tactics 4 (AST-4), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2022. AST-4 provides the prospective WTIs the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a night, long range battalion air assault to multiple objectives simultaneously in a medium threat environment while conducting five of the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Linder)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840397
    VIRIN: 220419-M-PD142-1001
    Filename: DOD_108928275
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    UH-1Y
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    Night guns
    AST-4
    WTI 2-22

