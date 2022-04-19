WTI 2-22: UH-1Y AST-4

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conducts day and night gun tactics during Assault Support Tactics 4 (AST-4), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2022. AST-4 provides the prospective WTIs the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a night, long range battalion air assault to multiple objectives simultaneously in a medium threat environment while conducting five of the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Shane Linder)
