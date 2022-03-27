Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow highlights

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow, which headlined with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, brought in nearly 60,000 guests to the base. Other performers included the Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Rob Holland's Ultimate Airshows, Wings of Blue Air Force Parachute Demonstration Team, 62nd Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster Demo Team, CAF Red Tail Squadron, Trojan Phlyers, Ace Maker T-33 Demo, Firewalkers International Pyro, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840395
    VIRIN: 220401-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108928213
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    This work, Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow highlights, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

