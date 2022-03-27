The Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow, which headlined with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, brought in nearly 60,000 guests to the base. Other performers included the Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Rob Holland's Ultimate Airshows, Wings of Blue Air Force Parachute Demonstration Team, 62nd Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster Demo Team, CAF Red Tail Squadron, Trojan Phlyers, Ace Maker T-33 Demo, Firewalkers International Pyro, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840395
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928213
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow highlights, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
