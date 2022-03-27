Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wings Over Columbus 2022 Airshow, which headlined with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, brought in nearly 60,000 guests to the base. Other performers included the Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Rob Holland's Ultimate Airshows, Wings of Blue Air Force Parachute Demonstration Team, 62nd Airlift Wing's C-17 Globemaster Demo Team, CAF Red Tail Squadron, Trojan Phlyers, Ace Maker T-33 Demo, Firewalkers International Pyro, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Jake Jacobsen)