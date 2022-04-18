Month of the Military Child: Maj. Joshua Parnell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Joshua Parnell speaks on the pride behind being a military child and his life growing up as one. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child by the Department of Defense Education Activity and was established to underscore the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Keon Horton)