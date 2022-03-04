335th Signal Command (Theater) Army Reserve 114th Birthday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



East Point, Georgia – The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command (Theater), commemorates 114 years of Army Reserve history in service to the Army and the Nation with this motivating birthday shout-out video.



The 335th Signal Command (Theater) provides signal and cyber units in direct support of Army Central Command in Southwest Asia and combatant commanders throughout the globe. Its primary mission is to plan, engineer, install, operate, maintain, secure, and defend the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network in support of U.S. Army, Joint, and Combined Forces Commanders.