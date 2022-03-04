East Point, Georgia – The Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command (Theater), commemorates 114 years of Army Reserve history in service to the Army and the Nation with this motivating birthday shout-out video.
The 335th Signal Command (Theater) provides signal and cyber units in direct support of Army Central Command in Southwest Asia and combatant commanders throughout the globe. Its primary mission is to plan, engineer, install, operate, maintain, secure, and defend the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network in support of U.S. Army, Joint, and Combined Forces Commanders.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840392
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-OD115-492
|Filename:
|DOD_108928178
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Army Reserve 114th Birthday Message, by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT