“X” team 18 perform welding maintenance on various components aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, March 29, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840391
|VIRIN:
|220329-N-WO152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928125
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, X Team 18, by PO3 Samuel Gruss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
