U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, conduct low-level flight training through the Mach Loop in Wales, April 14, 2022. Situated between a series of valleys, the Mach Loop offers a unique training environment for aircrew to refine tactics and maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840385
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-AN818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928066
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|WLS, GB
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, Low-level flying through the Mach Loop, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT