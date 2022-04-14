Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Low-level flying through the Mach Loop

    WLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, conduct low-level flight training through the Mach Loop in Wales, April 14, 2022. Situated between a series of valleys, the Mach Loop offers a unique training environment for aircrew to refine tactics and maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840385
    VIRIN: 220414-F-AN818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108928066
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WLS, GB

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Low level
    Mach Loop

