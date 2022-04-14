U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 23 April, America’s Army Reserve will celebrate the generations of Soldiers who, like many patriots before them, embraced their roles as “Citizen Soldiers,” continuing a proud and distinguished legacy of service in the Army Reserve.

Since its inception as the Medical Reserve Corps 114 years ago, the United States Army Reserve has mobilized more than one million Soldiers in defense of the Nation. Through the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the Global War on Terror, and countless other crises, operations, emergencies, and natural disasters, Warrior Citizens have never failed to answer the Nation’s call.