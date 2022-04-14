U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

On 23 April, America’s Army Reserve will celebrate the generations of Soldiers who, like many patriots before them, embraced their roles as “Citizen Soldiers,” continuing a proud and distinguished legacy of service in the Army Reserve.
Since its inception as the Medical Reserve Corps 114 years ago, the United States Army Reserve has mobilized more than one million Soldiers in defense of the Nation. Through the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the Global War on Terror, and countless other crises, operations, emergencies, and natural disasters, Warrior Citizens have never failed to answer the Nation’s call.
