Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve 114th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    On 23 April, America’s Army Reserve will celebrate the generations of Soldiers who, like many patriots before them, embraced their roles as “Citizen Soldiers,” continuing a proud and distinguished legacy of service in the Army Reserve.
    Since its inception as the Medical Reserve Corps 114 years ago, the United States Army Reserve has mobilized more than one million Soldiers in defense of the Nation. Through the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, the Global War on Terror, and countless other crises, operations, emergencies, and natural disasters, Warrior Citizens have never failed to answer the Nation’s call.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840382
    VIRIN: 220421-A-AJ198-001
    Filename: DOD_108928057
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    USArmyReserve
    USARBirthday114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT