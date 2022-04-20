U.S. Coast Guard remotely operated vehicle underwater of the U.S.S The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Ian Johns)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840373
|VIRIN:
|220421-G-G0109-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108928009
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
