    U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard remotely operated vehicle underwater of the U.S.S The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park, New York, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Ian Johns)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840373
    VIRIN: 220421-G-G0109-1005
    Filename: DOD_108928009
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard responds to partially sinking U.S.S. The Sullivans at the Buffalo Naval Park, by PO3 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Navy
    USS The Sullivans
    Lake Erie
    Buffalo River
    Sector Buffalo

