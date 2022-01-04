16th Sustainment Brigade recognized the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a color run around Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, April 1, 2022. The 16BDE Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Coordinator, SFC Brian Weeks, gives opening remarks before the run began, illustrating the importance of SAAPM. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo; Courtesy Photos by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon, U.S. Army 16th Sustainment Brigade PAO NCOIC)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 10:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840360
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-FK174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108927485
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 16BGE SAAPM Color Run (720p w graphics), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
