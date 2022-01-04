Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16BGE SAAPM Color Run (720p w graphics)

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    04.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    16th Sustainment Brigade recognized the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a color run around Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, April 1, 2022. The 16BDE Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Coordinator, SFC Brian Weeks, gives opening remarks before the run began, illustrating the importance of SAAPM. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo; Courtesy Photos by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon, U.S. Army 16th Sustainment Brigade PAO NCOIC)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840360
    VIRIN: 220401-F-FK174-001
    Filename: DOD_108927485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16BGE SAAPM Color Run (720p w graphics), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    SHARP
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    Color Run
    16BDE

