16BGE SAAPM Color Run (720p w graphics)

16th Sustainment Brigade recognized the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a color run around Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, April 1, 2022. The 16BDE Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Coordinator, SFC Brian Weeks, gives opening remarks before the run began, illustrating the importance of SAAPM. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo; Courtesy Photos by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon, U.S. Army 16th Sustainment Brigade PAO NCOIC)