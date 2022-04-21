The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 21 April 2022 in preparation for their tandem passengers. USAPT is conducting skydives in their first tandem camp of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)