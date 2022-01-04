Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Community College of the Air Force Celebrates 50 years

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Benny Seawright and Ronny Taylor

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Join the CCAF as they celebrate their 50th year of helping to educate Airmen. While reflecting on the past Lt. Col. Kevin Pond, CCAF commander and commandant and Dr. Hank Dasinger, Chancellor are also looking to the future as the CCAF moves into not only providing support to the Air Force but to other branches as well.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 09:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840355
    VIRIN: 220401-D-AE726-693
    Filename: DOD_108927184
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The Community College of the Air Force Celebrates 50 years, by Benny Seawright and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CCAF
    Community College of the Air Force

