Join the CCAF as they celebrate their 50th year of helping to educate Airmen. While reflecting on the past Lt. Col. Kevin Pond, CCAF commander and commandant and Dr. Hank Dasinger, Chancellor are also looking to the future as the CCAF moves into not only providing support to the Air Force but to other branches as well.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 09:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840355
|VIRIN:
|220401-D-AE726-693
|Filename:
|DOD_108927184
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Community College of the Air Force Celebrates 50 years, by Benny Seawright and Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT