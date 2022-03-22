Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Space Force)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how Space Force recruiting differs from the Air Force. Thomas shares how the smallest branch in the Department of Defense, the Space Force, has a special recruiting model that involves a centralized selection of all applicates to be reviewed by a board located at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 05:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840346
    VIRIN: 220322-F-IP635-1003
    Filename: DOD_108926478
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Space Force), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    Space Force
    Space Force Recruiting
    Maj. Gen. Thomas
    Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT