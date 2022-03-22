In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Space Force)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how Space Force recruiting differs from the Air Force. Thomas shares how the smallest branch in the Department of Defense, the Space Force, has a special recruiting model that involves a centralized selection of all applicates to be reviewed by a board located at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)