U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how Space Force recruiting differs from the Air Force. Thomas shares how the smallest branch in the Department of Defense, the Space Force, has a special recruiting model that involves a centralized selection of all applicates to be reviewed by a board located at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 05:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840346
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-IP635-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108926478
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Recruiting Space Force), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
