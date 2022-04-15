Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Flagship Arrival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The new F-35A flagships of the 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons arrived at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 06:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840342
    VIRIN: 220415-F-WN564-033
    Filename: DOD_108926464
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Flagship Arrival, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    495th Fighter Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT