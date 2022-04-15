The new F-35A flagships of the 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons arrived at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 06:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840342
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-WN564-033
|Filename:
|DOD_108926464
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-35 Flagship Arrival, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT