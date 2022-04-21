B-roll captures the first-ever Expert Soldier Badge Testing in Sagami Depot, Japan. The Expert Soldier Badge is a special skills badge of the United States Army and is awarded to Soldiers who have completed testing and do not serve in the Infantry, Special Forces, or Medical Branches.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 01:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840324
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926306
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Expert Soldier Badge B-roll, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier
Japan
Skills
Special
Expert
Army
