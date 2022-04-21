Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Expert Soldier Badge B-roll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chevelle Gauntlett 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-roll captures the first-ever Expert Soldier Badge Testing in Sagami Depot, Japan. The Expert Soldier Badge is a special skills badge of the United States Army and is awarded to Soldiers who have completed testing and do not serve in the Infantry, Special Forces, or Medical Branches.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840324
    VIRIN: 220421-F-CV974-1001
    Filename: DOD_108926306
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Expert Soldier Badge B-roll, by A1C Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

