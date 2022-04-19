1st Marine Aircraft Wing HST cargo delivery (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct cargo movements using a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2022. The training consisted of two deliveries from W-174 to the shore of Torii Station, this training is conducted by 1st MAW regularly to ensure proficiency and strength and readiness of the pilots and crew. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)