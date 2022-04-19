Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing HST cargo delivery (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct cargo movements using a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2022. The training consisted of two deliveries from W-174 to the shore of Torii Station, this training is conducted by 1st MAW regularly to ensure proficiency and strength and readiness of the pilots and crew. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840312
    VIRIN: 220419-M-GL438-1001
    Filename: DOD_108926090
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing HST cargo delivery (B-roll), by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CH-53E Super Stallion

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    CH-53
    HST
    1st MAW
    Cargo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT