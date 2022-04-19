U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct cargo movements using a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2022. The training consisted of two deliveries from W-174 to the shore of Torii Station, this training is conducted by 1st MAW regularly to ensure proficiency and strength and readiness of the pilots and crew. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840312
|VIRIN:
|220419-M-GL438-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926090
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing HST cargo delivery (B-roll), by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CH-53E Super Stallion
LEAVE A COMMENT