Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain of the Coast Guard Change of Watch / Chaplain Walcott Retirement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In a ceremony today at Coast Guard headquarters, the Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz presided over the Change of Watch/Retirement ceremony for Chaplain of the Coast Guard, Capt. Tom Walcott who was relieved by Capt. Dan Mode. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840309
    VIRIN: 220420-G-OY189-168
    Filename: DOD_108926065
    Length: 01:39:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain of the Coast Guard Change of Watch / Chaplain Walcott Retirement, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    WALCOTT
    SCHULTZ
    CHANGE OF WATCH
    MODE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT