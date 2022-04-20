Chaplain of the Coast Guard Change of Watch / Chaplain Walcott Retirement

In a ceremony today at Coast Guard headquarters, the Commandant of the Coast Guard Admiral Karl Schultz presided over the Change of Watch/Retirement ceremony for Chaplain of the Coast Guard, Capt. Tom Walcott who was relieved by Capt. Dan Mode. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 19:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840309
|VIRIN:
|220420-G-OY189-168
|Filename:
|DOD_108926065
|Length:
|01:39:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
