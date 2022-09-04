Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun N Fun 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-roll package of the A-10 Demonstration Team at Sun N Fun 2022 in Lakeland, Florida, April 6-10, 2022.

    B-Roll by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840305
    VIRIN: 220409-F-CJ645-526
    Filename: DOD_108925985
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun N Fun 2022, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Recruiting
    A10DemoTeam

