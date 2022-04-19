The Spirit of a Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840304" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), has a passion for the arts. He grew up all over Africa, where he learned how to play many musical instruments for his father's church, but ultimately came to America to pursue his dream of filmmaking. Kanangwe then joined the Army Reserve when he heard about the benefits that it offers, particually towards paying off school loans. He now has what he calls "the best job in the Army," and flawlessly blends his civilian and Army skillsets.