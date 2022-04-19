Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spirit of a Soldier

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), has a passion for the arts. He grew up all over Africa, where he learned how to play many musical instruments for his father's church, but ultimately came to America to pursue his dream of filmmaking. Kanangwe then joined the Army Reserve when he heard about the benefits that it offers, particually towards paying off school loans. He now has what he calls "the best job in the Army," and flawlessly blends his civilian and Army skillsets.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840304
    VIRIN: 220419-A-JG911-462
    Filename: DOD_108925984
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    film
    public affairs
    recruiting
    311th ESC
    46S

