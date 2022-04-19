The Spirit of a Soldier

Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, from the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), has a passion for the arts. He grew up all over Africa, where he learned how to play many musical instruments for his father's church, but ultimately came to America to pursue his dream of filmmaking. Kanangwe then joined the Army Reserve when he heard about the benefits that it offers, particually towards paying off school loans. He now has what he calls "the best job in the Army," and flawlessly blends his civilian and Army skillsets.
