    HHC, ASC conducts new Army Combat Fitness test April 4 – 8 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    HHC, ASC conducted the new Army Combat Fitness test April 4 – 8 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Maj. Rylie Delong, company commander, explains the purpose of the ACFT

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840303
    VIRIN: 220406-A-GN656-300
    Filename: DOD_108925950
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, ASC conducts new Army Combat Fitness test April 4 – 8 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

