    Coast Guard medevacs man 49 miles east of Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter crews provide first aid to a 50-year-old man Apr. 20, 2022, 49 miles north of Charleston, South Carolina. The aircrew is trained in first aid and ensured the man was in stable condition until transferred to emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840302
    VIRIN: 220420-G-G0107-1393
    Filename: DOD_108925921
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    medevac
    USCG
    D7
    Air Station Savannah

