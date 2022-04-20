Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Patrick Hill, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, discusses his love and dedication to Army combatives after competing in the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invited 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment. (Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Pfc. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840301
    VIRIN: 220420-A-FW799-919
    Filename: DOD_108925920
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driven Mentality: Dogface Soldier speaks on his combatives journey, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combatives
    Fort stewart
    3ID
    Fort Benning
    Lacerda Cup Combatives Tournament

