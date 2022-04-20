Driven Mentality: Dogface Soldier speaks on his combatives journey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Patrick Hill, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, discusses his love and dedication to Army combatives after competing in the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invited 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment. (Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Pfc. Duke Edwards)