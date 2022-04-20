Sgt. Patrick Hill, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division on Fort Stewart, Georgia, discusses his love and dedication to Army combatives after competing in the Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition 2022. The 2022 All Army Combatives Championship, hosted by Fort Benning, Georgia, invited 19 teams from across the force to compete for championship titles, April 4-8, 2022. The U.S. Army Combatives Program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence, and resiliency as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment. (Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Pfc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 17:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840301
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-FW799-919
|Filename:
|DOD_108925920
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Driven Mentality: Dogface Soldier speaks on his combatives journey, by PFC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT