Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts F-35B Lightning II flight operations with VMFA 211

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220401-N-XN177-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2022) - F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. VMFA-211 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840296
    VIRIN: 220401-N-XN177-3001
    PIN: 1005
    Filename: DOD_108925859
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts F-35B Lightning II flight operations with VMFA 211, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    U.S. Navy
    MAG 13
    F-35B Lightning II
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT