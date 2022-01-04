220401-N-XN177-3001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2022) - F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 1. VMFA-211 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840296
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-XN177-3001
|PIN:
|1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108925859
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts F-35B Lightning II flight operations with VMFA 211, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
