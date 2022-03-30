Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Lightning IIs operate from amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) part II.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220330-N-VJ326-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) - F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. VMFA-225 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Marines
    MAG 13
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

