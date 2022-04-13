U.S. Army Officer's Filipino Heritage Increases Cultural Understanding

U.S. Army Capt. Lyle Regalado, a military intelligence officer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shares how his Filipino roots help to increase understanding between the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. Regalado supported Exercise Salaknib and Exercise Balikatan in the spring of 2022 in the Philippines, exercises which are designed to increase and strengthen readiness and interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Division.)
|04.13.2022
|04.20.2022 16:31
|Video Productions
|840285
|220413-A-IV381-1001
|DOD_108925808
|00:01:11
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|0
|0
