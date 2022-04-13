Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Officer's Filipino Heritage Increases Cultural Understanding

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Lyle Regalado, a military intelligence officer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shares how his Filipino roots help to increase understanding between the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. Regalado supported Exercise Salaknib and Exercise Balikatan in the spring of 2022 in the Philippines, exercises which are designed to increase and strengthen readiness and interoperability between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Division.)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 

    Philippines
    25thID
    SK22
    Balikatan 22
    BK22
    Salaknib22

