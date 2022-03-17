An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing from Hurlburt Field, Fla., recently underwent electronic weapons countermeasures testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 15:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840276
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-HC101-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_108925679
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT