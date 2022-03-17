Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing from Hurlburt Field, Fla., recently underwent electronic weapons countermeasures testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 15:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840276
    VIRIN: 220317-F-HC101-9002
    Filename: DOD_108925679
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

