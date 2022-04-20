Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Puerto Rico

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    04.20.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 20 April 2022. Lopez, a native of Dorado, Puerto Rico, is the team leader of the tandem section. USAPT is conducting skydives in their first tandem camp of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston) 

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840273
    VIRIN: 220420-A-id671-887
    Filename: DOD_108925653
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
    Hometown: DORADO, PR

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Puerto Rico, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Miami
    skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Army

