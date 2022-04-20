Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a tandem skydive over Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on 20 April 2022. Lopez, a native of Dorado, Puerto Rico, is the team leader of the tandem section. USAPT is conducting skydives in their first tandem camp of the 2022 season. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840273
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-id671-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108925653
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Hometown:
|DORADO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Puerto Rico, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT